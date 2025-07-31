PM call with President El-Sisi of Egypt: 31 July 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi this evening to discuss the situation in Gaza.

The leaders agreed the situation on the ground was a humanitarian catastrophe, and all possible efforts needed to be made to get more aid into Gaza at a greater pace and scale.

The Prime Minister outlined his peace plan and pathway to recognition and thanked the President for his leadership in the region to secure a lasting and durable two state solution.

It was vital there was an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders also discussed the relationship between the UK and Egypt, including how both countries could work closer together to support regional security.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.