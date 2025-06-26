PM call with President El-Sisi of Egypt: 26 June 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi today.

The leaders began by discussing the concerning developments in the Middle East in recent weeks and discussed the need for regional security and stability.

The Prime Minister welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, adding it was now time for Iran to come to the negotiating table.

On Gaza, the leaders discussed the intolerable situation on the ground and agreed on the need to push for an urgent ceasefire.

Turning to the bilateral relationship between the UK and Egypt, the leaders underscored the potential to go further and faster on trade and investment to benefit both countries.

The Prime Minister also raised the case of British national Alaa Abd El-Fattah and again pressed for his release so that he can be reunited with his family.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.