PM call with President El-Sisi of Egypt: 22 May 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi this afternoon.
The leaders discussed the deeply concerning developments in Gaza, agreeing that restrictions on humanitarian aid must be lifted.
The Prime Minister pressed for the urgent release of British national Alaa Abd El-Fattah so that he can be reunited with his family. He underlined how important it is to him to bring an end to the anguish Alaa and his family have faced.