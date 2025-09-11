PM call with President El-Sisi of Egypt: 11 September 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi today.

They discussed Israel’s strike on Doha earlier this week, agreeing it was a completely unacceptable violation of a key partner’s sovereignty which does nothing to bring about a ceasefire or secure the release of the hostages.

The Prime Minister reiterated that we must now redouble our efforts towards peace and updated the President on his work towards a long-term plan for lasting security in the region.

They discussed the intolerable situation in Gaza and agreed that Israel must urgently let more humanitarian aid in to avoid the manmade famine there from worsening further.

The leaders also discussed ways to strengthen the UK-Egypt relationship further in future.