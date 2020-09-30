PM call with President el-Sisi: 29 September 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

They welcomed the strong partnership between the UK and Egypt on security and trade. The two leaders agreed to strengthen economic ties and looked forward to concluding a free-trade agreement as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister and President Sisi shared their concerns over the crisis in Libya and discussed the importance of working together to address the situation.

The leaders welcomed the recent opening of a number of campuses of British universities in Egypt, and the Prime Minister noted the long history of academic excellence in Cairo.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the positive cooperation with Egypt on addressing climate change, as both our countries prepare for the COP26 summit in Glasgow next year.