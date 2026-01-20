PM call with President Costa of the European Council: 20 January 2026
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the European Council António Costa this evening.
Discussing events of recent days, he reiterated his position that the future of Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone.
He reiterated that the UK is prepared to play its part to protect Arctic security, alongside NATO.
They agreed on the fundamental importance of continued defence and security co-operation in these volatile times.