PM call with President Aoun of Lebanon: 17 April 2026

The Prime Minister called the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, from Paris this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by expressing his condolences for the loss of life in Lebanon during the recent conflict.

It was important to use the current truce as a gateway to a lasting peace agreement, the Prime Minister added.

Reiterating the UK’s commitment to Lebanon’s security, the Prime Minister said the UK would continue to support the Lebanese Armed Forces to ensure long term stability in the country.

The leaders also welcomed the UK’s humanitarian contribution to Lebanon, including a £20 million package for vital assistance to those displaced in the recent conflict and vulnerable families in hard-to-reach areas.

They both looked forward to speaking again soon.