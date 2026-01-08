PM call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: 8 January 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte this afternoon.

The leaders began by paying tribute to the UK personnel involved in operations in the the North Atlantic and Syria in recent days to protect UK and Euro-Atlantic security.

Turning to the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Tuesday, both leaders welcomed the strong commitments by all participants in Paris. It was vital that the security guarantees for Ukraine ensured Russia was never able to invade again, the leaders reiterated.

The Secretary General then updated on the North Atlantic Council meeting this morning. They agreed that more needed to be done to deter Russia in the High North and welcomed discussions on how Allies could further protect the region from increasing Russian threats.

Both agreed to stay in close touch.