PM call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: 30 November 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte this morning.
The Prime Minister spoke to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte this morning.
The leaders began by taking stock of the situation in Ukraine.
Peace talks in recent days had gained momentum, but the focus had to be on securing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, both underlined.
The leaders discussed the work being done by the Coalition of the Willing to prepare for a cessation of hostilities and welcomed the close coordination between the grouping and NATO on next steps.
The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.