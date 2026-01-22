PM call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: 22 January 2026
The Prime Minister spoke to the NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, this afternoon.
The leaders discussed the Secretary General’s meetings at Davos, and the progress made by allies on Arctic security in recent days.
It was vital that NATO Allies continued to work together to step up security cooperation in the region, they agreed. The UK stood ready to play its full part, the Prime Minister said.
The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.