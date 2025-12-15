PM call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: 15 December 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte this afternoon ahead of the meeting in Berlin of European leaders and negotiators of the US-led peace plan this evening.
The leaders began by discussing the significant progress made in recent days on the peace plan and agreed that this evening is an opportunity to make further essential progress at this critical moment for Euro-Atlantic security.
Both leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to support Ukraine’s military capabilities to defend itself whilst the diplomatic talks continue.