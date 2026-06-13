PM call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: 13 June 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte this morning.

Both agreed that in the face of shared and evolving threats, Allies must step up together – strengthening collective defence and delivering more, faster.

The Prime Minister updated on plans for the Defence Investment Plan, underlining his commitment to publish it ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara.

The NATO Secretary General welcomed the UK’s increased investment in defence as an important contribution to the Alliance and to meeting the threats we face.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his commitment to reaching 3% of GDP on defence in the next Parliament, making clear that national security will remain the Government’s top priority, backed by the hard‑edged decisions needed to deliver it.

They agreed to stay in close contact.