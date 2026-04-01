PM call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: 1 April 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, this afternoon.

The leaders began by discussing the situation in Ukraine, and the progress being made on peace talks. The leaders underlined their unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and reiterated that Ukraine’s future was for its people to decide.

Turning to the Middle East, the leaders reflected on the Prime Minister’s speech this morning, and the Prime Minister updated on plans for the virtual meeting of Foreign Ministers tomorrow.

It was vital that freedom of navigation was restored in the Strait of Hormuz, and that all countries played their part in a viable plan to ensure the free flow of trade, the leaders agreed.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch over the coming days.