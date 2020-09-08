PM call with King Salman of Saudi Arabia: 8 September 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia earlier today.

They discussed the importance of redoubling efforts to tackle coronavirus and working together to ensure a sustainable global recovery from the crisis.

The Prime Minister also noted the Kingdom’s vital role in securing progress in the conflict in Yemen and the Middle East peace process.

He congratulated Saudi Arabia on its commendable leadership of the G20 during the coronavirus pandemic, and they looked forward to the planned G20 leaders’ meeting in November.