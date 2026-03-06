PM call with King of Bahrain: 5 March 2026
The Prime Minister spoke to the King of Bahrain yesterday.
The Prime Minister spoke to the King of Bahrain yesterday.
The Prime Minister briefed him on the announcement he made yesterday - setting out that the UK will send four additional Typhoon jets to Qatar to provide further defensive support to regional allies under attack from Iran.
The Prime Minister also offered further defensive air cover from these jets for Bahrain, to bolster their security and protect their people.
His Majesty welcomed the confirmation, and they agreed operational teams would work together on plans in the coming days.