PM call with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 29 July 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to His Majesty the King of Jordan Abdullah II this morning.

They discussed the appalling humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza and agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages and immediate access for humanitarian aid.

The Prime Minister thanked His Majesty for Jordan’s work to urgently deliver much needed aid into Gaza. They welcomed the accelerated work on aid drops between the UK and Jordan in recent days, with UK aid successfully delivered through this method today. However, they agreed that this could not be a substitute for truck deliveries by land, which are the only way to deliver the level of food and other aid urgently needed.

The Prime Minister then set out that his plans, together with allies, to develop a pathway to peace in order to ensure an urgently needed ceasefire can turn into long-term stability and security in the region. He said that recognition of a Palestinian State must be part of this plan, in order to preserve the possibility of a two state solution, which is under threat like never before.

Turning to wider regional stability, the leaders discussed the situation in Syria and the Prime Minister thanked His Majesty for his efforts to de-escalate recent violence.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.