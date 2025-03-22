PM call with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 22 March 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to His Majesty the King of Jordan, Abdullah II this morning.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep concern about the renewed Israeli military action in Gaza and the lack of humanitarian aid.

He thanked His Majesty for his country’s leadership and work towards a political solution. He welcomed the Arab Plan for Gaza and commended the efforts of Jordan and partners in the region in developing it. The leaders agreed that they must continue to urge both sides to return to the ceasefire.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the UK is a strong partner to Jordan and they agreed to keep in close touch.