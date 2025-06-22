PM call with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 22 June 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to His Majesty the King of Jordan Abdullah II this morning.

Following US strikes on Iran overnight, he reiterated that Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security and they must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

They called on Iran to return to the negotiating table in pursuit of a diplomatic solution.

Turning to Gaza, they underlined their support for an immediate ceasefire to end the intolerable circumstances facing civilians there.

The Prime Minister offered his strong support to King Abdullah, adding that wider regional stability in the Middle East must be a priority.