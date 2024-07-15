PM call with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 15 July 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan this afternoon.

The Prime Minister reflected on his first days in government and said he welcomed the opportunity to speak so soon to King Abdullah.

The relationship between the UK and Jordan was deep and historic, the leaders agreed.

Turning to the situation in Gaza, the leaders discussed the situation on the ground and the Prime Minister updated on the Foreign Secretary’s visit during the weekend and commended King Abdullah for his strong leadership in ensuring regional security.

Ensuring an immediate ceasefire is vital to ensure hostages get out and further aid can get into Gaza, the leaders agreed.

The leaders looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity.