PM call with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 1 October 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan this afternoon.

1 October 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to King Abdullah II of Jordan earlier this afternoon from Downing Street. 

The leaders began by underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza. They both called for de-escalation to prevent the extreme humanitarian situation from worsening. 

The Prime Minister said he will work alongside partners and do everything possible to push for de-escalation and push for a diplomatic solution. 

The leaders agreed to stay in touch.

