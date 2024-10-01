PM call with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 1 October 2024
The Prime Minister spoke to His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan this afternoon.
The leaders began by underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza. They both called for de-escalation to prevent the extreme humanitarian situation from worsening.
The Prime Minister said he will work alongside partners and do everything possible to push for de-escalation and push for a diplomatic solution.
The leaders agreed to stay in touch.