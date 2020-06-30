PM call with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin: 30 June 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening to congratulate him on his recent appointment.

He underlined the closeness of the relationship between the UK and Ireland, and the two leaders resolved to work closely to further strengthen links between our countries. They also discussed the importance of cooperation on issues such as climate change, particularly when Ireland takes a seat on the UN Security Council next year.

On coronavirus, the Prime Minister and Taoiseach agreed on the need for a sustainable economic recovery. They agreed to continue working together to drive that recovery in the UK and Ireland.

On the UK’s departure from the EU, the Prime Minister stressed his determination to reach an agreement as soon as possible, but emphasised that the UK’s fundamental principles will not change, and explained that the UK remains committed to implementing the Northern Ireland protocol.

The Prime Minister and Taoiseach looked forward to meeting in person in the future.