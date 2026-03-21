PM call with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa of Bahrain: 21 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, this morning.

The leaders began by discussing the situation on the ground, and the Prime Minister outlined the UK’s latest support for Bahrain, including deploying a team of experts to help counter drone attacks.

Both condemned Iran’s ongoing attacks on critical national infrastructure and the Strait of Hormuz. The Prime Minister updated on the US use of UK bases in the collective self-defence of the region, including to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack shipping.

Discussing diplomatic efforts in the region, the Prime Minister welcomed Bahrain joining the growing list of signatories to the UK-led joint statement condemning Iran’s attacks and calling for deescalation. The Prime Minister also thanked His Highness for Bahrain’s continued leadership in the United Nations to drive forward an end to the conflict.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.