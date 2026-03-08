PM call with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates: 8 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by condemning the indiscriminate attacks by Iran across the region and thanked His Highness for his nation’s continued support for British nationals currently in the UAE.

The UK Government was working closely with commercial airlines and the UAE to increase capacity on routes back to the UK to assist those who wished to leave, the Prime Minister added.

In addition to the RAF Typhoon jets that had been deployed to support partners in the Gulf, British counter drone advisers had also been working closely with UAE military specialists to support defensive operations in the region, the Prime Minister updated.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.