PM call with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates: 10 November 2025

This morning the Prime Minister spoke to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

The Prime Minister began by highlighting the value of a closer relationship between the UK and the UAE, with co-operation across issues like security, defence, economy, trade and cultural ties delivering benefits for both countries.

Reflecting on the appalling suffering in Sudan, he said that the UK is pushing all parties to cease hostilities and support a drive for peace. Both agreed to keep in touch on their efforts to deliver a political solution and an end to the violence.

The leaders discussed the latest situation in Gaza and underlined that the priority must now be to support implementation of the US peace deal, including by decommissioning Hamas weaponry, and the importance of sustaining the ceasefire to pave the way for long-term peace in the region.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.