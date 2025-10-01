PM call with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates: 1 October 2025

This morning the Prime Minister spoke to the His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

The Prime Minister opened the call by saying President Trump had put forward a workable plan to end the conflict in Gaza that had the support of Israel, allies in the Middle East and partners beyond.

The President thanked the Prime Minister for recognising the State of Palestine. Both the Prime Minister and the President agreed that Hamas must now accept the terms of the deal put forward by President Trump to end the suffering, release the hostages and deliver a long-term pathway to peace.

The Prime Minister said he would remain in close contact with the President in the coming days. Both also said they would remain in touch about other parts of the bilateral relationship, including our collaboration on trade.