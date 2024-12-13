PM call with G7 leaders: 13 December 2024

The Prime Minister joined a virtual meeting of G7 Leaders this afternoon.

Discussing the unfolding situation in Syria, the Prime Minister said that the fall of Assad’s brutal regime should be welcomed, but we must be mindful about what comes next. The priority should be the safety of the Syrian people while supporting a political transition which leads to credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance on behalf of all Syrians.

All leaders agreed that Syria’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty must be respected throughout the transition process and in future.

Turning to Ukraine, the Prime Minister said that with Putin showing no sign of relenting, it is vital that we bolster our support to put them in the best possible position for the future.

He called on fellow G7 leaders to continue maximising Putin’s pain by increasing military support to the Ukrainians and ramping up economic pressure, including via further sanctions where possible.

All leaders agreed the unity of the G7 will be critical during a volatile time in the world, and that as like-minded allies, we must work together to ensure international stability and security.