PM call with G7 leaders: 11 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to G7 leaders this afternoon to discuss the latest situation in the Middle East and action to manage the economic impacts of the conflict and support regional partners.

He reaffirmed the long standing position that Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and set out how the UK had authorised the US to use British bases for defensive operations to target Iranian missiles at source.

The Prime Minister also set out how UK Armed Forces were working closely with partners in the region to conduct defensive operations to protect our people and deter Iranian activity, bolstering our support over the last week with further defensive capabilities.

He was clear that partners must work hand in hand to tackle the impacts of the conflict on our economies. The Prime Minister welcomed the collective oil stock release agreed with IEA partners today to help support stability in oil markets, and reiterated the importance of working together to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Partners must ensure that Putin isn’t able to take advantage of the situation in the Middle East to boost his war effort, the Prime Minister said. He reaffirmed our shared commitment to securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister stressed that the UK would play its full part in joint efforts to tackle the threats to our collective interests and deescalate the situation.

The leaders agreed to speak again soon.