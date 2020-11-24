PM call with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia: 24 November 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman today.

He congratulated Saudi Arabia on hosting a successful virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit last weekend, with productive meetings on the global recovery from the pandemic and tackling climate change.

They discussed recent positive progress on the vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca and the importance of ensuring global access to coronavirus vaccines.

The Prime Minister noted Saudi Arabia’s economic and social progress under its Vision 2030 strategy, and they addressed the issue of women’s rights and further developments needed in that area.

He extended an invite to attend the COP26 Summit in Glasgow next year, and they spoke about the huge potential for green technology and ambitious climate action in Saudi Arabia.

They closed by agreeing to explore new opportunities for cooperation in trade, culture and defence, building on the existing strong partnership between our two countries.