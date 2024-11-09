PM call with Chancellor Scholz of Germany: 8 November 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this afternoon.

The leaders reflected on the political situation in Germany and their respective travel to Hungary this week. The Prime Minister also updated on his discussions at the European Political Community summit.

On Ukraine and the egregious deployment of DPRK troops to Russia - the leaders agreed Putin’s ongoing aggression in Europe could not be allowed to succeed.

Russia’s continued assault only further underscored the need for our unwavering and steadfast support for Ukraine, the Prime Minister said.

They agreed to stay in close touch.