PM call with Chancellor Scholz of Germany: 6 July 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the strong connection between the UK and Germany, and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to taking the relationship to the next level during his premiership.

The Prime Minister said he believed there was opportunity to further deepen the defence and security ties between both countries, while also building greater economic cooperation.

Discussing their upcoming visit to the NATO Summit in Washington, the leaders reflected on the importance of ensuring strong support to Ukraine for the long term.

The leaders looked forward to meeting in person next week.