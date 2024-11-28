PM call with Chancellor Scholz of Germany: 28 November 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by updating on the UK’s latest immigration statistics published this morning and set out his determination to continue working together to reduce illegal migration.

Both leaders agreed more could be done to smash the gangs in Europe and intercept smuggling gangs trading in human life.

Germany was a vital partner in supporting that action, the Prime Minister added.

Discussing progress on the joint action plan to tackle illegal migration, the leaders looked forward to signing the overarching treaty, which the action plan underpinned, in the coming months.

Turning to Ukraine, the Prime Minister updated on his call with President Zelenskyy this morning, and said he was focused on putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position going into the winter.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.