PM call with Chancellor Scholz of Germany: 1 October 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, this evening.

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
1 October 2024

The Prime Minister and Chancellor condemned Iran’s attack on Israel this evening, underscoring the importance of Israel’s security. 

The leaders agreed that further escalation was in nobody’s interest and that all sides should show restraint. 

On Lebanon, the Prime Minister underlined the urgent need for a ceasefire to allow space for a political solution in line with UNSC Resolution 1701.

They agreed to speak soon.

