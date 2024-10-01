PM call with Chancellor Scholz of Germany: 1 October 2024
The Prime Minister spoke to the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, this evening.
The Prime Minister and Chancellor condemned Iran’s attack on Israel this evening, underscoring the importance of Israel’s security.
The leaders agreed that further escalation was in nobody’s interest and that all sides should show restraint.
On Lebanon, the Prime Minister underlined the urgent need for a ceasefire to allow space for a political solution in line with UNSC Resolution 1701.
They agreed to speak soon.