PM call with Chancellor Merz of Germany: 9 June 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz ahead of the G7 and NATO summits later this month.

The leaders began reflecting on the Chancellor’s visit to Washington D.C. last week and welcomed President Trump’s efforts to secure a sustainable peace for Ukraine.

Both leaders also welcomed efforts by NATO Allies to step up defence spending and agreed on the importance of a NATO that was fair, resilient and had the capabilities it needed to face the threats of today.

Discussing proposals to increase focus and funding for national resilience and protecting critical national infrastructure, the leaders welcomed NATO’s suggestions in this space.

Turning to the challenge of tackling illegal migration, the leaders agreed on the importance of working together to intercept migrant routes upstream, and the need to go further together to break the business model of smuggling gangs.

Both looked forward to seeing one another again soon.