PM call with Chancellor Merz of Germany: 1 April 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, this afternoon to discuss the conflict in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister began by updating on his recent conversations, including with the insurance industry, on the situation in the region and outlined plans for the UK-led Foreign Ministers meeting tomorrow.

It was crucial partners stepped up to ensure safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the leaders agreed.

The Prime Minister also updated the Chancellor on how the UK continued to support defensive operations in the region, including through the use of UK bases by US forces.

Turning to Israel’s death penalty bill, the leaders underlined their deep concern at the proposal. They also discussed the ongoing violence in the West Bank and the need for deescalation.

On Ukraine, the leaders discussed progress on peace talks and underlined their clear view that Ukraine’s future was for it to decide.

Both reiterated the importance of keeping sustained pressure on Russia through the use of sanctions.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.