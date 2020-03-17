PM call with Chancellor Merkel, President Macron and President Erdogan

The Prime Minister joined Chancellor Merkel, President Macron and President Erdogan on a call this afternoon to discuss coronavirus and the situation in Syria.

The leaders agreed that concerted multilateral action was essential to support the global health response and mitigate the economic impact of coronavirus. This follows the Prime Minister’s call yesterday with G7 leaders to coordinate the international response to the pandemic.

The leaders welcomed the recent ceasefire in Idlib. They also condemned the regime and its backers for causing the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the mass displacement of people from and within Syria. The UK remains a leading donor to the humanitarian response in Syria and the region – providing £3.1 billion in lifesaving aid.