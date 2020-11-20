PM call with Aung San Suu Kyi: 20 November 2020

This morning the Prime Minister spoke to Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

He began by congratulating her on her party’s recent electoral victory. The elections mark another important step in Myanmar’s transition to democracy.

The Prime Minister and Daw Suu discussed the challenges facing Myanmar and the Prime Minister raised the UK’s ongoing concerns with the Rohingya crisis and conflict in Rakhine.

The leaders discussed how countries can work together to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the UK hosting COP26 next year they also agreed on the importance of combatting climate change.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to the wider Indo-Pacific region and to a closer partnership with ASEAN.