PM awards outstanding Wales volunteer at No 10 Eid Reception

Moawia has been a driving force for interfaith dialogue and community cohesion in South Wales for over 20 years. He is the founder and chair of the ‘Council on Welsh Islamic Relations’, which encourages a greater understanding of Islam through talks with local schools, businesses and charities. In partnership with the ‘Muslim Welfare Association’ in the Vale of Glamorgan, Moawia has provided support and mentoring for young adults in the community on issues such as challenging extremism, forced marriage and honour-based violence, and raised over £50,000 towards its outreach work. He works part-time as a magistrate in order to volunteer for 14 charity boards in Wales and act as an ambassador for the BAME community.

Moawia was presented with his award by the Prime Minister Theresa May at a Number 10 Reception marking Eid, which was also attended by his local MP and Secretary of State for Wales, Alun Cairns.

Moawia is one of the latest recipients of the Points of Light award, which recognises outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others. Each day, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

In a personal letter to Moawia, Prime Minister Theresa May said:

Your dedication to improving interfaith dialogue and providing support for young people from diverse backgrounds is truly commendable. Your inclusive volunteering efforts and outreach work is supporting Muslim communities across Wales and promoting a greater understanding of Islam in local schools, businesses, and charities.

Alun Cairns, MP for Vale of Glamorgan and Secretary of State for Wales, said:

I am delighted to hear of Moawia’s Points of Light Award for his outstanding voluntary work. I have known Moawia for many years and have seen his excellent work across our community first hand. Moawia is also a Vale Ambassador and works tirelessly to improve understanding and communication between different faiths in our community. He also volunteers as a Prison Escort and as a Challenging Extremism Instructor working to deter young people from radicalisation. Moawia is an inspiring young leader and I am delighted that the Vale benefits so much from his work and would like to take this opportunity to thank him for everything he does.

Moawia said:

I’m honoured and humbled to learn that I’ve been awarded the Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award in recognition of my voluntary work. I never look for accolades or awards when I take part in all my public, charity and voluntary work but feel truly privileged when I do pick up an honour. I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to help make a small difference in society and to peoples’ lives. I hope this award will motivate other young people to get involved with charitable and voluntary work across Wales. I would like to thank my family, friends, and mentors for all the support they give me.

Moawia is the 912th winner of the Points of Light award, which has been developed in partnership with the hugely successful Points of Light programme in the USA. Over 6,000 Points of Light have been awarded in the USA, and former Presidents have publicly supported the partnership with Points of Light UK. There is a similar cross-party approach to the UK programme and MPs from different parties often present their constituents with their Points of Light awards

Regardless of whether it’s a doctor restoring local monuments in her free time, a father teaching young people life skills, or a local musician giving a voice to lonely people, the Points of Light award honours shining examples of volunteering across the UK.

