Platinum Award for MDP’s domestic abuse work

After 5 successive years of holding the ‘Workplace Charter on Domestic Violence’ Gold Award, this year MDP Northern Ireland collected the Platinum Award.

The award recognises the work that the MDP has delivered in this field over several years, and especially during the past 12 months, by developing, reviewing and renewing policy and working with other agencies that seek to support, protect and reassure victims of domestic violence.

Chief Inspector Simon Munro, from HQ Frontline Operations, who collected the award certificate from sponsors ONUS; specialist trainers and consultants for professional services dealing with domestic violence and abuse, commented:

It is my pleasure to visit Northern Ireland and collect this award on behalf of my officers for the work that they have done over the last few years, culminating in the recognition this platinum award provides.

It is significant that I collect this award alongside Brigadier Jon Swift, 38 (Irish) Brigade, as an example of partnership working and the MOD ’s commitment to work positively to protect victims of domestic violence. This work will continue.

Collette Stewart, ONUS NI, stated:

In the years that ONUS and MDP have been working together, there has been so much progress in how we perceive and respond to domestic abuse in society. We recognise that if we are serious about creating a society without domestic abuse, we need to work together in partnership, bring together our respective understanding and through that develop new and better practice.

The MOD and MDP have been proactive in developing policy and training staff to recognise and respond to domestic abuse through Onus Pathways’ initiatives and have developed excellent working relationships with support services such as Women’s Aid and the Men’s Advisory Project.

We have improved how we understand and respond to families experiencing domestic abuse and now, as a Safe Place Partner, we have plans with other Safe Place partner organisations to create additional initiatives,

said Collette.