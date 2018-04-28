Plans to strengthen NHS cyber security announced

The deal with Microsoft will ensure all health and care organisations are using the latest Windows 10 software with up-to-date security settings to help prevent cyber attacks.

Since 2017 the government has invested £60 million to address cyber security weaknesses. A further £150 million will be spent over the next 3 years to improve the NHS’s resilience against attacks. This will include setting up a new digital security operations centre to prevent, detect and respond to incidents.

The centre will:

allow NHS Digital to respond to cyber attacks more quickly

allow local trusts to detect threats, isolate infected machines and kill the threat before it spreads

Other measures to improve cyber security include:

£21 million to upgrade firewalls and network infrastructure at major trauma centre hospitals and ambulance trusts

£39 million spent by NHS trusts to address infrastructure weaknesses

new powers given to the Care Quality Commission to inspect NHS trusts on their cyber and data security capabilities

a data security and protection toolkit which requires health and care organisations to meet 10 security standards

a text messaging alert system to ensure trusts have access to accurate information – even when internet and email services are down

Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: