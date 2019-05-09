Press release
Planning Inspectorate Change of Email Address
Please be aware that the Planning Inspectorate recently changed its email address. All Planning Inspectorate email addresses now end with @planninginspectorate.gov.uk Our old email address ending of @pins.gsi.gov.uk will remain live for a period of time and all communications sent to @pins.gsi.gov.uk email addresses will be automatically forwarded to the new address. In the meantime, we recommend that you update your records and templates with the new @planninginspectorate.gov.uk email address as soon as possible.
Published 9 May 2019