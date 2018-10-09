PinkNews Public Sector Equality Award: Ministry of Justice shortlisted

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has been shortlisted for a PinkNews Award in the Public Sector category, which recognises the contributions of public sector organisations in championing the inclusion and rights of LGBTQI employees and those in the wider community.

MoJ has been at the forefront of LGBTQI inclusion in the workplace in the past 2 years, coming 13th in the 2018 Stonewall Top 100 employers Index, alongside playing a central role in advancing LGBTQI equality legislation and support for LGBTQI service users. This is a result of a range of work within the department, but also our participation and lobbying of LGBTQI issues at a wider public-sector level.

We support and celebrate our LGBTQI employees in a variety of ways, such as:

LGBTQI networks - PiPP (Pride in Prison and Probation) and Spirit

specific learning and development opportunities

promoting LGBTQI employees and allies at all levels as role models

hosting events and initiatives for key LGBTQI dates in the diversity calendar

Charlotte Jackson, Head of Inclusive Workplace, said:

We have LGBTQI people working across our whole department, in many locations, in lots of different roles, and at all grades. It shows that your sexuality or gender identity is not a barrier. We have a strong support network for LGBTQI staff on every part of their employee journey, both in terms of support from Spirit and PiPP and the workplace policies, culture and employee assistance services which underpin that.

Richard Heaton, Permanent Secretary of the MoJ, said:

I am convinced that promoting inclusion and celebrating diversity make the Ministry of Justice a better place to work, and a stronger supporter of a safe and fair society. I’m very proud of the efforts of many inspiring people and networks to improve LGBTQI inclusion.

