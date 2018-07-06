Phone shop employee has sentence increased for attempted rape

A man jailed for attempted rape will spend longer in prison after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred his sentence for being too low.

Javed Zaheer, 23, had asked his 16-year-old victim to return to the phone shop where he worked after hours, under the pretence of collecting her repaired phone. When she did so, the two talked briefly, before Zaheer grabbed and kissed her while attempting to remove her clothing. He also attempted to rape her, but the victim managed to struggle free.

Zaheer became angry but eventually let the victim leave, at which point she reported him to the police.

Zaheer was originally sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court in April, where he was given a sentence of 3 years 9 months’ imprisonment. Today, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 5 years and 6 months’ imprisonment.

Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said: