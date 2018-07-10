PHE annual conference 2018: bookings open

The PHE annual conference brings together over 1,500 participants from a wide range of organisations to learn and share knowledge and experience to help improve public health.

This year’s conference focuses on 3 key themes across the programme:

promoting world leading science and evidence

making the economic case for prevention

working towards a healthier, fairer society

Speakers at this year’s conference will include:

Steve Brine MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Primary Care

Dr Jeanelle de Gruchy, President of the Association of Directors of Public Health and Director of Public Health at Haringey Council

Professor Dame Theresa Marteau, Director at the Behaviour and Health Research Unit, University of Cambridge

Interest in the conference is high so booking early is recommended.