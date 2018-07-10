News story
PHE annual conference 2018: bookings open
Public Health England's (PHE) annual conference takes place at Warwick University on 11 and 12 September 2018.
The PHE annual conference brings together over 1,500 participants from a wide range of organisations to learn and share knowledge and experience to help improve public health.
This year’s conference focuses on 3 key themes across the programme:
- promoting world leading science and evidence
- making the economic case for prevention
- working towards a healthier, fairer society
Speakers at this year’s conference will include:
- Steve Brine MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Primary Care
- Dr Jeanelle de Gruchy, President of the Association of Directors of Public Health and Director of Public Health at Haringey Council
- Professor Dame Theresa Marteau, Director at the Behaviour and Health Research Unit, University of Cambridge
Interest in the conference is high so booking early is recommended.
