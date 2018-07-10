News story

PHE annual conference 2018: bookings open

Public Health England's (PHE) annual conference takes place at Warwick University on 11 and 12 September 2018.

Public Health England
The PHE annual conference brings together over 1,500 participants from a wide range of organisations to learn and share knowledge and experience to help improve public health.

This year’s conference focuses on 3 key themes across the programme:

  • promoting world leading science and evidence
  • making the economic case for prevention
  • working towards a healthier, fairer society

Speakers at this year’s conference will include:

  • Steve Brine MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Primary Care
  • Dr Jeanelle de Gruchy, President of the Association of Directors of Public Health and Director of Public Health at Haringey Council
  • Professor Dame Theresa Marteau, Director at the Behaviour and Health Research Unit, University of Cambridge

Interest in the conference is high so booking early is recommended.

