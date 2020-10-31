Personalised career support for hundreds of military spouses

the new scheme will provide advice from specially trained career coaches

Hundreds of spouses and partners of UK Armed Forces personnel will receive personalised career support as part of a targeted training scheme, the Minister for Defence People and Veterans Johnny Mercer announced today (Saturday 31 October).

With a week to go until the nation commemorates Remembrance Day, the programme marks an important milestone in the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting military families and making the armed forces a more modern and inclusive employer.

The pilot for the scheme, known as the Partner Career Support Programme (PCSP), launches tomorrow and will offer bespoke advice from specially trained career coaches and expert guidance on how to build a strong CV.

The pilot, which will run for 6 months and will initially be open to 750 partners, will host online self-assessment tests to help partners identify their key strengths and skills.

This follows the recent introduction of flexible working, free breakfast and after-school childcare, extended Help to Buy access and £200-million of new funding to modernise accommodation as part of the government’s ambitions to continue to attract and retain talented personnel.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Johnny Mercer said:

As the nation gets ready to commemorate Remembrance Day, we rightly use this time of year to show our gratitude to the armed forces and their families for the sacrifices they make. We know that service life can bring travel and interrupt a partners’ job prospects, which is why it is vitally important we support and nurture their professional development. Spouses are at the core of our military community, and this scheme will not only give them the tools they need to find the right role but give them a confidence boost as well.

The PSCP aims to help people from a wide range of backgrounds and levels, from the less experienced to those already working in highly skilled roles. The programme will help partners learn more about which jobs they’re most suitable for and get a better idea of the skills, knowledge and experience to fulfil their career aspirations.

To suit the demands of service life, the programme will take place entirely online, giving participants the flexibility to work around their other commitments.

The programme will be delivered by the Career Transition Partnership which provides career support and advice to UK Armed Forces personnel and Service leavers.

Read more about the Career Transition Partnership at https://www.ctp.org.uk/.