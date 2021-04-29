Peerage for Sir Simon Stevens

The Queen has been pleased to confer a peerage of the United Kingdom for Life on Sir Simon Stevens, upon him stepping down as Chief Executive of NHS England.

Additional information

Sir Simon Stevens became Chief Executive of NHS England on 1 April 2014, having first joined the NHS in 1988 through its graduate management programme. In a varied career before becoming NHS England Chief Executive he worked in frontline NHS services and in international health care, in both the public and private sectors, and at 10 Downing Street and the Department of Health. He was knighted in 2020 for services to Health & the NHS.

This nomination was vetted for propriety by the House of Lords Appointments Commission.

