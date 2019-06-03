Paul Martin reappointed as a board member for the Charity Commission board.

Dr Paul Martin CBE joined the Charity Commission as a board member in November 2016 and was appointed Chair of the Public Interest Litigation and High-Risk Cases Committee in 2019.

He is an adviser and writer on risk, security and behaviour. Paul previously served as the Director of Security for the UK Parliament (2013-2016) and before that was an official in the UK national security arena for more than 25 years. He is a Distinguished Fellow at RUSI (Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies), a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology and an Honorary Principal Research Fellow at Imperial College London. Paul is the author or co-author of several books on behavioural science and security.

The role is remunerated at £350 per day. These appointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The Government’s Governance Code requires that any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years is declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. Paul Martin has made no such declaration.