Paul Lincoln appointed as Ministry of Defence Second Permanent Secretary

The MOD Permanent Secretary, with the approval of the Prime Minister, has today (20 April 2023) announced that Paul Lincoln has been appointed as the new Second Permanent Secretary at the MOD.

The Second Permanent Secretary’s current portfolio covers leadership of a number of high-profile areas across MOD including Defence Strategy, transformation and reform, security and resilience, space policy, science and technology, net assessment and challenge, trade and economic security and strategic relationships with industry. The Permanent Secretary portfolios are subject to change.

Paul’s career has covered a broad range of leadership roles in the MOD, the Home Office and the Cabinet Office.

Prior to his current role in industry, Paul was Director General Border Force in the Home Office, with responsibility for protecting border security and overseeing immigration and customs checks. Other senior roles have included Director General of the Home Office’s Crime, Policing and Fire Group and Acting Director General of the Office for Security and Counter-Terrorism, covering the full spectrum of responsibilities for countering terrorism and organised crime.

The Secretary of State for Defence said:

I am delighted to hear that Paul Lincoln has been appointed as the MOD’s Second Permanent Secretary. Having had the pleasure of working with him before at the Home Office, I know he brings with him enormous experience not just from that department but from previous service in Defence and from working on national security at the Cabinet Office. With the threats rising all the time, Defence faces a particularly challenging period, so Paul’s expertise will be invaluable in helping us navigate the way ahead.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence David Williams said:

Paul’s appointment as Second Permanent Secretary comes at a crucial time for Defence. The Integrated Review Refresh, and the upcoming Defence Command Paper Refresh are setting the direction and laying out the ways that Defence needs to reform. Agile transformation programmes that embrace digital, innovation and science and technology will be critical to maintaining and enhancing our competitive advantage. Paul’s wide experience, not to mention his time in MOD, makes him a great fit for the challenges we face. I and the rest of the senior team are looking forward to working with him.

Paul Lincoln said: