Passenger incident at Bushey station

At around 21:24 hrs on 26 March 2018, a passenger attempting to board a train at Bushey station became trapped in a closing door. The train started and moved around 27 metres before being stopped. The passenger remained upright but sustained a minor injury to their arm.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.