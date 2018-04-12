News story
Passenger incident at Bushey station
Passenger becoming trapped in a train door and dragged a short distance at Bushey station, Hertfordshire, 26 March 2018.
At around 21:24 hrs on 26 March 2018, a passenger attempting to board a train at Bushey station became trapped in a closing door. The train started and moved around 27 metres before being stopped. The passenger remained upright but sustained a minor injury to their arm.
We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.
The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.