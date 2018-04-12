News story

Passenger incident at Bushey station

Passenger becoming trapped in a train door and dragged a short distance at Bushey station, Hertfordshire, 26 March 2018.

Published 12 April 2018
From:
Rail Accident Investigation Branch
Platform 6 at Bushey station (Photo by Sunil060902 on Wikimedia Commons. Used under Creative Commons)
Platform 6 at Bushey station (Photo by Sunil060902 on Wikimedia Commons. Used under Creative Commons)

At around 21:24 hrs on 26 March 2018, a passenger attempting to board a train at Bushey station became trapped in a closing door. The train started and moved around 27 metres before being stopped. The passenger remained upright but sustained a minor injury to their arm.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.

Published 12 April 2018