Parole Board welcomes appointment of new Judicial and Psychiatrist members

The Parole Board welcomes the announcement today that ministers have approved the appointment of 23 new Parole Board members (12 psychiatrist and 13 judicial).

Martin Jones, CEO, said: “I am delighted to welcome the new Parole Board members. I am certain they will make a telling contribution to the important decisions we make.”

The new members will start their tenures on 1 November 2018 for a period of five years. This addition of new judicial and specialist members is part of the Parole Board’s work to maintain a consistent number and variety of specialisms in the membership.

Appointments to the Parole Board are made by the Secretary of State for Justice and are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. These appointments have been made in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.

The new judicial members are:

Graham Arran

John Bevan

John Hand

Peter Jones

Roger Kaye

Anne Kiernan

Anthony Trevor Lancaster

Alistair McCreath

James Orrell

David Richardson

Erik Salomonsen

Patrick Thomas

Michael Topolski

The new psychiatrist members are: