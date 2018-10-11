Press release
Parole Board welcomes appointment of new Judicial and Psychiatrist members
Twenty three new Parole Board members will be joining on 1 November 2018
The Parole Board welcomes the announcement today that ministers have approved the appointment of 23 new Parole Board members (12 psychiatrist and 13 judicial).
Martin Jones, CEO, said: “I am delighted to welcome the new Parole Board members. I am certain they will make a telling contribution to the important decisions we make.”
The new members will start their tenures on 1 November 2018 for a period of five years. This addition of new judicial and specialist members is part of the Parole Board’s work to maintain a consistent number and variety of specialisms in the membership.
Appointments to the Parole Board are made by the Secretary of State for Justice and are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. These appointments have been made in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.
The new judicial members are:
- Graham Arran
- John Bevan
- John Hand
- Peter Jones
- Roger Kaye
- Anne Kiernan
- Anthony Trevor Lancaster
- Alistair McCreath
- James Orrell
- David Richardson
- Erik Salomonsen
- Patrick Thomas
- Michael Topolski
The new psychiatrist members are:
- Dawn Black
- Steffan Davies
- Mark Earthrowl
- Sandra Evans
- Andrew Johns
- Nick Kosky
- Gillian Mezey
- Kevin Murray
- John O’Grady
- Janet Parrott
- Amanda Taylor
- Cleo Van Velsen