Appointment of 12 psychiatrist and 13 judicial Parole Board members

Ministers have approved the appointment of 25 (12 psychiatrist and 13 judicial) Parole Board members who will commence their tenures on 1 November 2018 for a period of 5 years. All Parole Board member appointments are subject to security clearance.

The Parole Board’s functions and duties are set out in Section 239 and Schedule 19 to the Criminal Justice Act 2003. Parole Board members make risk assessments about prisoners to decide who may safely be released into the community or make recommendations for transfer to open prison conditions.

Appointments to the Parole Board are made by the Secretary of State for Justice and are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. These appointments have been made in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.

The new judicial members are:

Graham Arran

John Bevan

John Hand

Peter Jones

Roger Kaye

Anne Kiernan

Anthony Trevor Lancaster

Alistair McCreath

James Orrell

David Richardson

Erik Salomonsen

Patrick Thomas

Michael Topolski

The new psychiatrist members are: