News story
Appointment of 12 psychiatrist and 13 judicial Parole Board members
The Secretary of State has announced the appointment of 25 Parole Board members.
Ministers have approved the appointment of 25 (12 psychiatrist and 13 judicial) Parole Board members who will commence their tenures on 1 November 2018 for a period of 5 years. All Parole Board member appointments are subject to security clearance.
The Parole Board’s functions and duties are set out in Section 239 and Schedule 19 to the Criminal Justice Act 2003. Parole Board members make risk assessments about prisoners to decide who may safely be released into the community or make recommendations for transfer to open prison conditions.
Appointments to the Parole Board are made by the Secretary of State for Justice and are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. These appointments have been made in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.
The new judicial members are:
- Graham Arran
- John Bevan
- John Hand
- Peter Jones
- Roger Kaye
- Anne Kiernan
- Anthony Trevor Lancaster
- Alistair McCreath
- James Orrell
- David Richardson
- Erik Salomonsen
- Patrick Thomas
- Michael Topolski
The new psychiatrist members are:
- Dawn Black
- Steffan Davies
- Mark Earthrowl
- Sandra Evans
- Andrew Johns
- Nick Kosky
- Gillian Mezey
- Kevin Murray
- John O’Grady
- Janet Parrott
- Amanda Taylor
- Cleo Van Velsen